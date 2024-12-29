On the DAY 4 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma appeared unhappy with pacer Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, with the opponent's tail-enders frustrating them.

During a drinks break, Rohit let his frustration out on players like Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, as he was seen having an intense discussion with the team.

At one stage, Australia were 91/6, but after their skipper Pat Cummins entered the crease, he along with Marnus Labuschagne set up a strong partnership, that led to Australia lead by 333 runs at DAY 4 Stumps.

In the meantime, former Australia captain and cricket legend Ricky Ponting was on commentary duty and tried to decode what Rohit might have said to his players.

While trying to decode Rohit's words, Pointing said, "Have a look at Rohit Sharma here, this is the drinks break, before the tea interval. It looks like that was directed at Akash Deep as well, maybe Siraj. That was just after Bumrah was about to finish his spell. He is singling out the next guy, 'Right now, it's your turn, don't sit back and hide behind Bumrah, I need you to stand up and got the job done as well.' very animated."

Ind vs Aus 4th Test, DAY 4: India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again outshined with his magic spell at Melbourne, clicking 4-56 off 24 overs.

Till now, Bumrah has exploited the pace conditions in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with his sheer brilliance and dominated the series, claiming 29 wickets.

He also became the fastest pacer to have 200 Test scalps to his name, boasting he lowest average at 19.45 of all 85 bowlers to have reached that milestone.

Supporting Bumrah in the innings, Mohammed Siraj 3-66 while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bagged a wicket each.

WTC 2025 finals: With Temba Bavuma-led South Africa made history by becoming the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship 2025 finals after beating Shan Masood-led Pakistan in the first Test at the Centurion, it has become a challenge for both India and Australia to fix their spot as second finalist.

Following this win, South Africa have fixed their spot as the first finalist and will play against the second team at the Lord's from 11 June 2025.

Here's updated WTC standings: South Africa (Q) (PCT 66.67)

Australia (PCT 58.89)

India (PCT 55.88)

New Zealand (PCT 48.21)

Sri Lanka (PCT 45.45)

England (PCT 43.18)

Pakistan (PCT 30.30)

Bangladesh (PCT 31.25)