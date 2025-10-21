Ricky Ponting wants Virat Kohli to make ‘really short-term goals’ in Australia; ‘not be just waiting and killing time’

Amid much conjecture surrounding Virat Kohli's future in the next two years, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting urged the Indian talisman to make "really short-term" goals in the ongoing Australian tour. Having already retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli played his first match in India colours in more than seven months in the first ODI against Australia.

However, his India return ended in disappointment when Cooper Connolly took a brilliant diving catch to send back the former captain for a eight-ball duck. Interestingly, it was the same approach of chasing a delivery wide of the off stump that brought Kohli's downfall.

Delving deep into Kohli's ODI future, Ponting opined the right-hander should make small targets during the Australian tour, which will help him decide about his future. The last time Kohli played an ODI for India was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February-March in Dubai.

"The one thing I don't like hearing from anyone is that 'I've achieved everything in the game’ because I think you still have to have some really short-term goals and not just be hanging on to try and get through to the 2027 World Cup,” Ponting said in ICC Review.

“Virat's always been a highly motivated person. And I'd like to think that he's probably sat down and even just given himself some goals and things that he can achieve in this series here in Australia and not be just waiting and killing time for that next World Cup to come around,” he added.

Adelaide is a great place to bat: Ricky Ponting After the first match in Perth, the Indian team travelled to Adelaide for the second ODI on Thursday (October 23). In fact, the Adelaide Oval has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli where the Indian has scored as many as three hundreds, including one in ODIs during the 2015 World Cup.

Ponting felt it's only a matter of time before Kohli gets back among runs. "Finding your rhythm and tempo is the biggest thing. When you've had a break, just getting back used to the rhythm and the tempo of the 50-over game again, it takes a little bit of time for anybody," Ponting added.

“As I said, Adelaide is a great place to bat and a great place to play cricket. But I say it all the time, you don't write off champion players ever. And these two guys have been two of the best, and while I'm on record saying I think Virat's the best 50-over player I've ever seen, you don't write them off,” added Ponting, who led Australia to two World Cup wins.