‘Ridiculous’ ICC told to be ‘consistent’ after Mohammed Siraj punishment; ‘Shubman Gill swears live on TV and…’

Former England pacer Stuart Broad found International Cricket Council's (ICC) sanction on Mohammed Siraj 'ridiculous' and asked the world cricket body to be more 'consistent' while punishing in the future. Broad's comments come in after Siraj was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for his fiery send-off to Ben Duckett o Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's.

The India speedster was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct for players, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

Broad, who retired from international cricket a while ago, questioned the officials for letting Shubman Gill go despite the Indian captain's mouthful to Zak Crawley towards the end of Day 3 for time-wasting.

“Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots but consistency is key,” Broad wrote on X.koiushik

What did Shubman Gill do on Day 3? With less than 10 minutes left to play on Day 3 after India were all out for 387 in the first innings, the visitors had initially planned to bowl two overs. But Crawley's time-wasting tactics angered the Indian players, leading a war of words between Crawley and Gill.

The Indian captain was caught telling to “grow some f******* b***s”, the video of which went viral on social media. The aggression continued on the fourth day when Siraj celebrated on the face of Duckett.