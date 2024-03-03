'Right call...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer on BCCI axing Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

Amid the Board of Control for Cricket in India axed star players Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the list of its central contracts, it has triggered a worldwide debate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While many came in favour of the duo, there were others who criticised them for not fulfilling the board's guidelines.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal backed the BCCI and welcomed its decision to take such action for ignoring the board's orders.

He even stated that the BCCI has given a proof of being a 'good management', by dropping Kishan and Iyer from the central contract.

"Shreyas Iyer played the first two Tests of the series. If you don't value the cricket because of which you made it to the national team, what message is it going to give to all the youngsters?" said Akmal on his YouTube Channel.

"BCCI has made the right call, taking such strict action early on to control the damage. If they had given them a levy and handed them central contracts, a lot more players would have started playing on their own terms in the future. India have given a message to their players to ensure that nobody even thinks of doing something like this the next time. This is proof of good management. Nobody is bigger than the game," he added.

Earlier, both Kishan and Iyer were axed from BCCI's Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season.

Both these two players were part of the Indian side until very recently. Kishan last part of the Test squad during India's Tour of South Africa in December, while Iyer played the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. However, both the key players were removed from the contracts list.

