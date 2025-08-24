'Right time to move on and give an opportunity to the new players': Cheteshwar Pujara opens up

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 24 (ANI): "Right time" to move on and give an opportunity to the next generation of cricketers, said veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday after announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Advertisement

"It is the right time for me to move on and give an opportunity to the new players," he said.

He brought the curtains down on his illustrious career that spanned over a decade. Known for his grit, patience, and determination, Pujara played a pivotal role in some of India's most memorable Test victories, especially overseas.

The 37-year-old reflected on his journey, expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support.

"It has been a great journey so far... I made my debut with the under-19 Indian team, followed by my debut with the Indian team in 2010. I got the opportunity to play alongside legendary players and work with top coaches, especially during the team's transition phase. I thank all the teammates, coaches, BCCI, Saurashtra Cricket Association, various counties, IPL franchises, media, and fans for their support," Pujara said.

Advertisement

Pujara also highlighted India's historic 2018 Test series win in Australia as a defining chapter of his career.

"The 2018 victory in the Test series on Australian soil was a career-defining moment," he added.

Pujara is most remembered for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia in 2018 and 2020. He troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique. The Indian red ball stalwart top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 193.

In the 2020-21 series, he scored 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a best score of 77. In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured several body blows from Australian pacers, making the win even more memorable.

Advertisement

Despite bidding farewell to active cricket, Pujara confirmed that he would continue to stay connected to the game through commentary and media work.

In a heartfelt note, he also remembered his late mother, saying, "I lost my mother very early in life and she would be very proud right now."

Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. The latter played a total of 103 Tests and amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his international career with a highest score of 206*.

Apart from international cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara was a domestic legend with over 21301 runs from 278 first-class games. The latter slammed 66 tons and 81 half-centuries through his first-class career. (ANI)