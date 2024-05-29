Rinku Singh's exclusion from the 15-member India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad raised a lot of eyebrows. After his magical performance in IPL 2023, Rinku Singh sprang into limelight and soon became a household name owing to his talent. He received a maiden India call after successful IPL season and his strike rate remained very impressive. Ajit Agarkar-led India's selection panel decided to go with more recent performances and and it looks like Shivam Dube got a chance in the 15-member team while Rinku Singh went to the reserve list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid intense buzz around his exclusion, Rinku Singh broke his silence and revealed that he was a bit upset in the beginning. He agreed that his exclusion was more due to the combination of team rather than performance and emphasized that where he comes from, making it to the reserve list is also a big achievement.

“Yes, anyone feels a little sad if they are not selected despite good performance. However, this time the selection could not take place due to team combination. No matter, one should not think too much about what is not in one's hands. Yes, I was a little worried in the beginning. Okay whatever happened. Whatever happens, happens only for good. Rohit bhaiya did not say anything special. All he said was to just keep working hard. There is the World Cup again after two years. There is no need to worry more. That's all he said to me," Rinku Singh said during an interview to Dainik Jagran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rinku Singh said that his dream is to contribute to the Indian team in whatever way possible, and he wants the Rohit Sharma-led team to come back with the World Cup.

“This is my dream to contribute whatever I can to the team. That will be good for me and also good for the team. Now I want our team to win the World Cup. My dream is also that we win the World Cup. Winning the World Cup is a big thing. It is a big thing for me to even live in a reserve from where I come from. My only dream now is for Team India to win the trophy and for me to lift that trophy. It is a big thing for me that from the place I am from, it is a big thing to make a place in the reserve," the star batter added.

