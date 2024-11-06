Rinku Singh buys luxurious bungalow in home town: Know all about KKR batsman’s new Aligarh residence

  • The luxurious residential property spans 500 square yards. Its registry took place on Wednesday

Updated6 Nov 2024, 08:42 PM IST
Rinku Singh with his family at his new house. Photo: X
Rinku Singh with his family at his new house. Photo: X

India’s star batsman Rinku Singh has bought a luxurious residential property in Aligarh, his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

He acquired a lavish bungalow for 3.5 crore in the Golden Estate in Ozone City, Aligarh. The 500-square-yard property was registered on Wednesday.

In the evening, he moved into his new house with his family.

The cricketer's father used to supply gas cylinders in Ozone Valley.

The power-hitter was recently retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 13 crore.

In IPL 2023, Rinku’s five sixes against Yash Dayal lofted him to international fame. He was the top retainee by the KKR.

Rinku had played 14 matches for KKR in IPL 2024, scoring 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67.

KKR retains Rinku Singh

On October 31, Kolkata Knight Riders had announced that they have retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

In IPL 2024, KKR secured their third title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy with an 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Iyer, who led the Knights in the 17th season, has not been retained.

Also Read: ‘God’s plan baby’: Rinku Singh’s Instagram post for Yash Dayal goes viral, netizens react

Rinku has been retained for a hefty sum of 13 crore, while Varun, Sunil, and Russell were retained for 12 crore each. 

Harshit and Ramandeep were signed under the uncapped player category for 4 crore each.

Sunil Narine delivered an impressive performance in IPL 2024 with both bat and ball, playing a pivotal role in KKR's title win. The Caribbean all-rounder scored 488 runs at a strike rate of 180.74 across 14 matches and took 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.69.

Andre Russell also made his mark in IPL 2024, appearing in 14 matches and scoring 222 runs at a strike rate of 185.00. He claimed 19 wickets at an economy rate of 10.06. 

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 08:42 PM IST
