Rinku Singh gets big endorsement for KKR's captaincy role in IPL after leading Meerut Mavericks to UP T20 League title

Rinku Singh made a strong case for himself for the captaincy position left vacant at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the 28-year-old from Aligarh inspired his team Meerut Mavericks to the UP T20 League 2026 title, beating, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lucknow Falcons by 94 runs in the final.

Although, Meerut Mavericks produced a hattrick of title triumphs (having previously won in 2024 and 2025), it was Rinku's first time as a captain of the franchise. Having missed out on Indian team for the T20I series against Afghanistan, Rinku utilised the time to hone his leadership skills.

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Out of 10 matches in the UP T20 League 2026, Meerut Mavericks won nine matches under Rinku's captaincy, thus making him a strong candidate for KKR's leadership. The position has been left vacant after Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from cricket a few months before.

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina urged the KKR management to look into Rinku and consider him for captaincy in the upcoming Indian Premier League Season (IPL). "Firstly, congratulations to Captain Rinku Singh. This is the fourth season of the UP T20 League, and they are playing in the fourth final," Raina told broadcasters said on the sidelines of the UPT20 final.

“KKR is looking for a captain, but I think the franchise has finally gotten its captain. Invest a little in him, give him some matches, and you never know,” added Raina, who hanged up his boots in 2020. Although Hardik Pandya is linked with KKR for the top role, nothing concrete has come out yet.

Rinku Singh's performance at UP T20 2026 Although Rinku failed to make a mark in the final, the left-hander sent out a signal to the BCCI selectors by finishing in the top 10 in list of most runs in the 2026 season. In 10 games, Rinku scored 241 runs at a strike rate of impressive 169.72 and an average of 62.00.

Rinku's association with KKR dated back to 2018. Since then, KKR have been Rinku's home in IPL. While he didn't get consistent chances in his first five years, the southpaw finally blossomed at the big stage against Gujarat Titans when he smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final over of a match in 2023 IPL to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.