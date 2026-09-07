Rinku Singh gets big endorsement for KKR's captaincy role in IPL after leading Meerut Mavericks to UP T20 League title

Rinku Singh made a strong case for himself for the captaincy position left vacant at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the 28-year-old from Aligarh inspired his team Meerut Mavericks to the UP T20 League 2026 title, beating, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lucknow Falcons by 94 runs in the final.

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Although, Meerut Mavericks produced a hattrick of title triumphs (having previously won in 2024 and 2025), it was Rinku's first time as a captain of the franchise. Having missed out on Indian team for the T20I series against Afghanistan, Rinku utilised the time to hone his leadership skills.

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Out of 10 matches in the UP T20 League 2026, Meerut Mavericks won nine matches under Rinku's captaincy, thus making him a strong candidate for KKR's leadership. The position has been left vacant after Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from cricket a few months before.

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina urged the KKR management to look into Rinku and consider him for captaincy in the upcoming Indian Premier League Season (IPL). "Firstly, congratulations to Captain Rinku Singh. This is the fourth season of the UP T20 League, and they are playing in the fourth final," Raina told broadcasters said on the sidelines of the UPT20 final.

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“KKR is looking for a captain, but I think the franchise has finally gotten its captain. Invest a little in him, give him some matches, and you never know,” added Raina, who hanged up his boots in 2020. Although Hardik Pandya is linked with KKR for the top role, nothing concrete has come out yet.

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Rinku Singh's performance at UP T20 2026 Although Rinku failed to make a mark in the final, the left-hander sent out a signal to the BCCI selectors by finishing in the top 10 in list of most runs in the 2026 season. In 10 games, Rinku scored 241 runs at a strike rate of impressive 169.72 and an average of 62.00.

Rinku's association with KKR dated back to 2018. Since then, KKR have been Rinku's home in IPL. While he didn't get consistent chances in his first five years, the southpaw finally blossomed at the big stage against Gujarat Titans when he smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final over of a match in 2023 IPL to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

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Since then, there was no looking back for Rinku as he became a must-have in the playing XI. So far, Rinku has played 73 matches for KKR, and accumulated 1394 runs. In the 2026 season, Rinku finished as KKR's leading run-scorer. It was from KKR, Rinku also made his India debut.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in