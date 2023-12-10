Rinku Singh has been performing impressively. In the recent home series against Australia, he showcased his potential as a finisher. He scored 105 runs across four innings, striking at an impressive rate and contributing significantly to the team's performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Working under head coach Rahul Dravid, Rinku Singh received straightforward advice: ‘Do what you have been doing so far and believe yourself’. As a middle-order batsman, Singh recognises the challenges of his position but remains focused on delivering strong partnerships.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's place in T20I, Rahul Dravid's contract not confirmed "I've been playing at No. 5 since 2013. I played for UP at the same position and I know it's not easy. You have to bat when the top 3-4 batters are out and you need to put a partnership. So, I try to keep myself calm as much as I can," Rinku told BCCI.tv.

Fitness has been a key focus for Singh since his ascent to international cricket. He emphasises the importance of top-notch fitness, especially when playing on larger stages. His dedication to improving his physical abilities is evident in his on-field performance.

Also Read: India vs South Africa 1st T20 match prediction: Who’ll win IND vs SA match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more In a light-hearted moment during an interview, Shubman Gill playfully commented on Singh's fitness. He joked that Singh's speed on the field increased after a monkey bite.

"Bandar kata hai. Isi liye tez bhagta hai (He got bitten by a monkey, so he has been running fast)," Shubman said while both were in splits.

Return of Shubman Gill The South Africa series will also see the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I setup. After a break post the ODI World Cup, Gill is back in the fray. His impressive 900-run season for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL earlier this year highlighted his formidable skills in the shortest format of the game.

