Rinku Singh pens emotional note for father after T20 World Cup win; ‘never passed so many days without talking to you’

Rinku Singh penned an emotional note for late father Khanchand Singh, who passed away midway into India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, with the Indian cricketer stating he has never stayed so many days without talking to him. Khanchand was admitted to a private hospital in Great Noida and breathed his last on February 27 after a long battle with cancer.

Rinku, who was a part of the Indian team in the mega event, had rushed home just after India's Super 8 loss to South Africa after his father's condition deteriorated. He rejoined the team in Chennai for India's clash against Zimbabwe on February 26.

The southpaw attended his father's funeral in Aligarh and rejoined the national team in Kolkata, a day before India's final Super 8 clash against West Indies on March 1. Sharing a picture alongside his father, Rinku said he doesn't know how the future will go on without his father.

“Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi… par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi (I have never passed so many days without talking to you. I don't know how the future life will go on without you... But I will need you at every step of the way),” Rinku wrote on Instagram.

"Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote (You taught me that duty is at the forefront. So I was just trying to fulfill your dream on the field. Now your dream has been fulfilled.... So I just feel that you were with me).

“Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada. (Your absence will play in every small and big happiness. I will miss you a lot Papa... Too much,” the post further added.

How dis Rinku Singh fare in T20 World Cup 2026? In the T20 World Cup 2026, Rinku Singh played five matches, managing just 24 runs in five matches with his highest of 11 not out against Pakistan in Colombo. Given the role of a finisher, Rinku came into bat at such junctures where he had less deliveries left to make an impact.