Rinku Singh pens emotional note for father after T20 World Cup win; ‘never passed so many days without talking to you’

Rinku Singh penned an emotional note for late father Khanchand Singh, who passed away midway into India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, with the Indian cricketer stating he has never stayed so many days without talking to him. Khanchand was admitted to a private hospital in Great Noida and breathed his last on February 27 after a long battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Rinku, who was a part of the Indian team in the mega event, had rushed home just after India's Super 8 loss to South Africa after his father's condition deteriorated. He rejoined the team in Chennai for India's clash against Zimbabwe on February 26.

The southpaw attended his father's funeral in Aligarh and rejoined the national team in Kolkata, a day before India's final Super 8 clash against West Indies on March 1. Sharing a picture alongside his father, Rinku said he doesn't know how the future will go on without his father.

“Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi… par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi (I have never passed so many days without talking to you. I don't know how the future life will go on without you... But I will need you at every step of the way),” Rinku wrote on Instagram.

"Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote (You taught me that duty is at the forefront. So I was just trying to fulfill your dream on the field. Now your dream has been fulfilled.... So I just feel that you were with me).

Advertisement

“Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada. (Your absence will play in every small and big happiness. I will miss you a lot Papa... Too much,” the post further added.

How dis Rinku Singh fare in T20 World Cup 2026? In the T20 World Cup 2026, Rinku Singh played five matches, managing just 24 runs in five matches with his highest of 11 not out against Pakistan in Colombo. Given the role of a finisher, Rinku came into bat at such junctures where he had less deliveries left to make an impact.

What's next for Rinku Singh? Like his other teammates, Rinku has left for his home in Aligarh to spend some time with his family. He will join the Kolkata Knight Riders squad on March 17 for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Three-time champions KKR start their pre-season on March 18. The IPL 2026 starts on March 28.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in