Rinku Singh set to be appointed as Basic Education Officer in Uttar Pradesh; What's BSA? Know eligibility, salary & more

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to be appointed as a Basic Education Officer (BSA) in Uttar Pradesh. The development comes in after Rinku got engaged with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj recently. Based on a Dainik Jagran report, a notification has already been issues by the Director of Basic Education in the state with his paperwork underway.

The appointment of Rinku as a BSA is a reward to his contributions to cricket over the last few years. After grabbing the limelight in IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rinku went on to represent the Indian team. He was also a part of the Indian team that won gold medal at the Asia Games in Hangzhou, China.

Notably, the position of BSA is solely reserved for athletes who have made the country proud at the international level. Rinku's appointment also aligns with the state's policy to include individuals from sports into public service roles.

However, his appointment has raised a few eyebrows, especially in regards to his educational qualification. According to a ETV Bharat report, Rinku failed in the ninth grade and didn't study after that. Instead he gave his all for cricket.

What is a Basic Education Officer? A BSA acts as a government's representative in the area of basic education and works as a district level. It is a Group B (Gazetted) post and is common in all the state governments. Candidates, who fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years in the year of examination, are eligible for the post of a BSA.

Selection criteria of a BSA The basic education required for the post of BSA is graduation in any discipline from any recognised university or institution. The candidates for the post of a BSA are selected by State Public Service Commission (State PSCs) of the concerned state.

How does Rinku Singh gets appointed as BSA? Despite not having educational qualification by his side, Rinku was appointed as a BSA on under the International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022. Rinku's involvement in the gold medal-winning triumphant Indian cricket team at the 2022 Asian Games, makes him eligible under the scheme.