Rinku Singh ‘steals’ Sanju Samson's bat during India vs West Indies T20 World Cup clash | Watch video

Rinku Singh shared a hilarious moment with his India teammate Sanju Samson after he accidentally ‘stole’ Samson's bat while walking back from the drinks break.

The incident took place after a drinks break during India's crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

In a video that has gone viral, Samson is seen walking back to the pitch, but he immediately realises his bat is with Rinku. Kuldeep Yadav, who was also present as a water boy along with Rinku, shared a smile with both of them.

Sanju Samson's game-changing knock Samson played a game-changing knock of 97 not out against West Indies on Sunday. His knock helped India chase down a target of 196 with five wickets and four balls to spare as the Men in Blue roared into the semi-finals.

For Samson, this is a knock that silences his critics and doubters. The Kerala batter was coming to this match after getting limited opportunities.

He was named in the playing XI for India's Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in place of Rinku Singh, who had flown home to perform the last rites of his father, who passed away due to liver cancer.

Samson scored just 24 runs from 15 balls against Zimbabwe, but he retained his place for the all-important match against the West Indies.

On Sunday, he got his half-century off just 26 balls, slamming six fours and three sixes. The 31-year-old was involved in a 58-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, and he followed it up with a 42-run stand with Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket.

Samson was over the moon following his 50-ball knock of 97. “It means the whole world to me. Right from the day I started playing, started dreaming of playing for the country, this is the knock I was waiting for.

"Had a very special journey. Had a lot of ups and downs. kept doubting myself, thinking will I make it? But I am thankful to the almighty for blessing me today,” he said while receiving the Player of the Match award on Sunday.

India had to beat the West Indies in order to qualify for the semifinals. The Men in Blue lost to South Africa by 76 runs in their T20 World Cup Super 8 opener, before thumping Zimbabwe by 72 runs. South Africa's win over West Indies meant that the India vs West Indies match was a winner-takes-all contest.