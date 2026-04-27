'Rinku Singhs awareness in final over was outstanding': Irfan Pathan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Super Over in their IPL 2026 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday on the back of a match-winning knock from destructive batter Rinku Singh.

Crucial contribution from Rinku Singh helped KKR post a fighting total of 155 runs, while asked to bat first on the Lucknow pitch, where seam bowlers were getting more assistance from the surface.

Mohsin Khan's five-wicket haul kept the KKR batters at bay in the middle overs, but Rinku made an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls with the help of seven fours and five sixes to help his side cross the 150-run mark.

Rinku targeted Digvesh Singh Rathi in the final over of KKR's inning and hit him for four consecutive sixes to help his side post 155/7 on the board.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', the former India cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Rinku's batting performance.

"Rinku Singh's awareness in that final over was outstanding. He anticipated the bowler's plans, adjusted his position, and created scoring options on both sides of the wicket. Those four sixes completely changed the momentum. Without those 26 runs, KKR wouldn't have won this game. What stood out even more was the responsibility he took. There was a moment when he chose to keep striking, backing himself to finish the over, and he delivered under pressure. That's what sets him apart, the ability to read situations and take control when it matters most," said Pathan.

In the last over of the match, LSG needed seven runs off the final ball when Mohammed Shami launched a six over long-off to force the game into a Super Over.

Earlier, Mohsin Khan's sensational five-wicket haul (5/23) rocked KKR's top order, but Rinku Singh's knock sparked a remarkable recovery.

In reply, KKR's bowlers combined effectively to keep LSG under pressure throughout, only for Shami's dramatic last-ball strike to push the contest into a nail-biting Super Over. Rinku was also named Player of the match for his superb fifty.

Pathan also explained how conditions shaped the low-scoring thriller between LSG and KKR.