Rinku Singh's father dies of stage 4 cancer, confirms Harbhajan Singh — what we know so far

Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday following a long battle with stage four liver cancer, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh confirmed.

According to a Times Now report, Rinku's father was undergoing treatment at a Greater Noida hospital. However, earlier this week, his condition worsened, and he had to be put on ventilator support.

In an X post, the veteran cricketer said, “Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.”

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family,” he added.