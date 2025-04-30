‘Rinku toh rone wala tha’: KKR star seems ‘embarrassed’ as Kuldeep Yadav slaps him on live TV | Watch viral video here

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav was caught on live TV slapping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh. The video went viral on social media on Tuesday. The video left netizens furious with Kuldeep Yadav.

In the 9-second video, Kuldeep Yadav could be seen slapping Rinku Singh twice on LIVE TV after an intense game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The video shows the leg-spinner slapping Rinku, likely in a playful manner. But it did not go well with the latter. Rinku was seemingly left a bit embarrassed and shocked.

Kuldeep then slapped him again, and this time, Rinku had a word with his India teammate.

The moment was caught in camera. It happened after Delhi Capitals lost their second consecutive game at home, as they fell 14 runs short against Kolkata.

Social media furious The viral clip didn't have any audio, making it difficult to guage the context behind Kuldeep's act, neither did the commentators read it into the incident during their post-match analysis.

But fans on social media were left furious with Kuldeep, calling it his "worst behaviour", while few even called for BCCI to "ban" him. “Worst behaviour by kuldeep,” one user commented. “Definetely ban him for 2 matches,” another said.

Many also commented on Riku's expressions after Yadav slapped him. Some of the comments read, "Jaise lag rha hai bura maan gya", "Rinku toh rone wala tha", "Bhai ka rone jesa muh hogyaa."

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR DC won the toss and opted to field first. Quick knocks from top four of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26 in 12 balls, with five fours and a six), Sunil Narine (27 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (26 in 14 balls, with four boundaries and a six), and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 in 32 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Angkrish's 61-run stand with Rinku Singh (36 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) powered KKR to 204/9 in 20 overs.

During the run-chase, DC was 60/3 after the powerplay, but a 76-run stand between Faf Du Plessis (62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and skipper Axar Patel (43 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) helped DC solidify their hold on the match.

However, with the wicket of Axar by Narine started DC's downfall and they collapsed to 160/8. Vipraj Nigam (38 in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes) tried to fight, but DC was restricted to 190/9 in 20 overs.

Narine (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Varun also delivered a spell of 2/39 in four overs. Anukul, Vaibhav and Russell took a wicket each.

Now, KKR is at seventh spot with four wins and five losses, giving them eight points. DC is in fourth place with six wins and four losses, with 12 points. At home, they have won just one out of four games so far.