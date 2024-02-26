Team India defeated England by five wickets to win the fourth Test Match to seal their 17th straight series win at home in Ranchi on Monday. The Indian Team has now taken an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7. Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's partnership helped India defeat England in the fourth Test of the five-match series.

Many cricketers and jubilant fans have reacted to Team India’s series win over England.

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli took to social media to express his happiness following the historic series win against England. Within minutes of the series win, Kohli posted a special message for Team India on X (formerly Twitter)

"YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience. @BCCI," Kohli posted on X.