Team India defeated England by five wickets to win the fourth Test Match to seal their 17th straight series win at home in Ranchi on Monday. The Indian Team has now taken an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7. Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's partnership helped India defeat England in the fourth Test of the five-match series.

Many cricketers and jubilant fans have reacted to Team India’s series win over England.

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli took to social media to express his happiness following the historic series win against England. Within minutes of the series win, Kohli posted a special message for Team India on X (formerly Twitter)

"YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience. @BCCI," Kohli posted on X.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary appreciated skipper Rohit Sharma's captaincy and showed high hopes for youngsters like Shubhman Gill and Dhruv Jurel.

Sharing a post on X, Tiwary wrote, "A fantastic series win for India! Excellent performance by all the juniors and seniors. Captain @ImRo45 led the team incredibly well again. @ShubmanGill played a gem of an innings and Dhruv Jurel is a player to watch out for the future! A phenomenal test match! "

Robin Uthappa, former Indian cricketer, showed his utmost belief in the youngsters who are making India proud.

Uthappa wrote, “Phew, what a match! Incredible composure from @dhruvjurel21and @ShubmanGill. Fantastic win to seal the series! Safe to say that this young bunch is making Indian cricket so solid."

Former Team India all-rounder Wasim Jaffer said he is proud of the young blood who brought victory "under pressure", keeping their heads high. He wrote, "A series win for the ages. Well played Team India. So good to see the youngsters thrive under pressure."

