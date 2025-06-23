Rishabh Pant apologizes to Chris Woakes hilariously, then treats England pacer in best possible way; ‘Sorry, Woakesy!’

Rishabh Pant is a pure entertainer when he is on the field. The India wicketkeeper left no stone unturned during the second innings of the ongoing first Test on Monday in Leeds to play mind games with England pacer Chris Woakes with a hilarious apology, that went viral.

The incident occurred in the 32nd over of Indian innings. As Woakes ran in to bowl his second ball, Pant backed out at the last moment. In an apology, Pant said, “I was not ready. ‘Sorry, Woakesy!” which was caught on the stump mic.

The next ball, Woakes banged in a short of length ball on the middle and leg which nipped back sharpy only. Pant played it on backfoot only to get hit on the thigh and let out a sharp cry.

With KL Rahul at the other end, Pant reason, “Pakki hui wali ball. Itna tameez se khelne ke chakkar mein, choot rahi hae (I'm trying to play with respect, but missing out).” The next two balls, Woakes picthed it wide of the off-stump, trying to get an edge off Pant.

But Pant, centurion in the first innings, had other ideas. Woakes continued with the same length on the fifth delivery but Pant came down the track to smash it with a flat bat. Although he didn't had the best of the times, but was enough to make Woakes duck for cover.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 updates Having started the day at 90/2, the Indian team has reached 171/3 in 53 overs shortly after lunch on Day 4. The only Indian wicket to fell on the day was captain Shubman Gill, who could add just two to his overnight score of six before chopping onto his stumps off Brydon Carse.