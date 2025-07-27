Rishabh Pant arrives in crutches at Old Trafford; will India batter join the fight as visitors push to save 4th Test?

Rishabh Pant's chances of batting in the second innings of the fourth Test on the fifth day looked bleak as the Indian vice-captain arrived in crutches on Sunday at Old Trafford. Pant, who took a hit while batting on the opening day of the Test match, has fractured his toe and wasn't in a situation to even stand.

Despite the unbearable pain, Pant came out to bat on the second day, after having strong pain killers and scored a fifty. Dhruv Jurel has been keeping wickets for India in the Test match. While it was unclear whether Pant would bat or not, he might nit have to come out padded up unless India suffer a miraculous collapse.

In a picture shared on social media by his Indian Premier League (IPL) Lucknow Super Giants, Pant was seen walking in crutches with his training kit on.

Will Rishabh Pant be bat on 5th day? After having conceded a first-inning lead of 311 runs, India started their second innings on a disastrous note losing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan departing with no runs on board. Captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul revived the Indian ship with a 188-run stand for the third wicket before the latter missed century by 10 runs.

Gill too perished after completing his hundred. Since then its all about all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who have forged an unbeaten century-run stand to fight against England. If assumptions are to be believed, Pant is unlikely to come out next.

In case the ongoing partnership is broken, Shardul Thakur will come out to bat before the pacers - Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj - come in, before Pant might arrive. Notably, all are capable of surviving the English bowling attack in the middle. At Tea, India were at 322/4, having taken a 11-run lead.

