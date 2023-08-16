Rishabh Pant bats in a recreational game; shows progress since car crash | Watch Video1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricketer, has shown positive signs of recovery from his injuries by batting in a recreational event on Independence Day
The return of Rishabh Pant to top-flight cricket is keenly awaited, and the wicketkeeper-batsman dropped some positive signals when he batted for a few balls during a recreational event on India's Independence Day.
During the function, Pant exhorted people to keep enjoying sports.
“Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that.
“But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don’t miss enjoyment in life)," Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a fitness update on Pant last month.
“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.
"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," BCCI had said in a statement.
