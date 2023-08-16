The return of Rishabh Pant to top-flight cricket is keenly awaited, and the wicketkeeper-batsman dropped some positive signals when he batted for a few balls during a recreational event on India's Independence Day.

Pant has been out of action after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on the Dehradun-Delhi highway in December last year.

In a fan video shared on social media platform X, Pant was seen stepping out to hammer the ball out of the ground, and roars of onlookers accompanied the shot.

The little shimmy down the pitch might have come as a confidence booster for the batter as well because the crash had affected his knee the most.

Pant, who has been recuperating at the NCA, visited a sporting facility near Bengaluru to take part in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the JSW Foundation.

Pant underwent ligament surgery earlier this year after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash. "He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the BCCI had stated in their update about Pant.