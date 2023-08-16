Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rishabh Pant bats in a recreational game; shows progress since car crash | Watch Video

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:39 PM IST Livemint

Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricketer, has shown positive signs of recovery from his injuries by batting in a recreational event on Independence Day

Cricketer Rishabh Pant

The return of Rishabh Pant to top-flight cricket is keenly awaited, and the wicketkeeper-batsman dropped some positive signals when he batted for a few balls during a recreational event on India's Independence Day.

Pant has been out of action after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on the Dehradun-Delhi highway in December last year.

In a fan video shared on social media platform X, Pant was seen stepping out to hammer the ball out of the ground, and roars of onlookers accompanied the shot.

The little shimmy down the pitch might have come as a confidence booster for the batter as well because the crash had affected his knee the most.

Pant, who has been recuperating at the NCA, visited a sporting facility near Bengaluru to take part in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the JSW Foundation.

Pant underwent ligament surgery earlier this year after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash. "He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the BCCI had stated in their update about Pant.

During the function, Pant exhorted people to keep enjoying sports.

“Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that.

“But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don’t miss enjoyment in life)," Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a fitness update on Pant last month.

“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.

*With Agency Inputs

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 07:39 PM IST
