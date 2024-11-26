Rishabh Pant bids emotional farewell to Delhi Capitals after nine years, says ’I came here as a teenager...’

Rishabh Pant bid an emotional farewell to Delhi Capitals after the wicketkeeper-batter etched his name into history books when Lucknow Super Giants shelled out for ₹27 crores for the southpaw at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia. In the process, Pant became the highest-paid player ever in IPL history.

Joining Delhi Capitals as a teenager in 2016, the left-hander grew in stature, and went on to be become of the mainstays in the Indian national team across formats. From batting heroics in Australia and England to playing a crucial part in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Pant made a name for himself over the years.

However, a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022, took 14 months of his playing career. He returned in IPL 2024 and there has been no looking back since then.

On Tuesday, Pant took to social media to pen down an emotional note for the franchise and the fans. "The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I've grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans. You've embraced me, cheered for me an stood by me in one of the toughest phases in my life," Pant wrote on X along with a video.

"As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I'll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he added.

Parth Jindal describes Rishabh Pant as 'younger brother' Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal too bid goodbye to Pant with an emotional note, describing the Indian cricketer as 'younger brother'. He also wished Pant to see in Delhi Capitals in future.

"To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family. I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite.

