Rishabh Pant somersaults his way back into brands' hearts
Rishabh Pant, the first Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test in England, is poised to nearly double his brand portfolio by the end of the year.
NEW DELHI : Brands are lining up to sign Rishabh Pant after his historic twin centuries in the first India-England Test at Headingley.
The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman became the first Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test in England, and is now poised to nearly double his brand portfolio by the end of the year. He started the year with 18 endorsement contracts.
His brand value has seen an estimated 70-75% surge from the pre-injury days. He now commands ₹2.5 crore for a single-day ad shoot and around ₹4.5-4.75 crore for a two-day engagement, according to advertising industry insiders.
Pant returned to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March 2024 after an over-year-long hiatus due to a car accident in December 2022.