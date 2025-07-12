Rishabh Pant braves finger injury, Ben Stokes' blow to enter record books; goes past Viv Richards in elite list

A finger injury couldn't deter Rishabh Pant as the Indian wicketkeeper played braved immense pain to play a crucial knock on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday. After injuring his left index finger on the opening day of the game, Pant had to leave the field immediately for treatment.

He didn't take the field on the day day too, only to return during India's batting. The southpaw, who scored two hundreds in the opening Test match in Leeds, started the day by punishing Jofra Archer and Co as if nothing has happened to his finger.

He even sough physio's help twice after being hit on the injured finger by Ben Stokes' bouncers but continued and forged a crucial partnership with centurion KL Rahul to take India in an respectable position. However, he was unfortunately run out for 74.