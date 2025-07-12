Rishabh Pant braves finger injury, Ben Stokes' blow to enter record books; goes past Viv Richards in elite list

A finger injury couldn't deter Rishabh Pant as the Indian wicketkeeper played braved immense pain to play a crucial knock on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday. After injuring his left index finger on the opening day of the game, Pant had to leave the field immediately for treatment.

He didn't take the field on the day day too, only to return during India's batting. The southpaw, who scored two hundreds in the opening Test match in Leeds, started the day by punishing Jofra Archer and Co as if nothing has happened to his finger.

He even sough physio's help twice after being hit on the injured finger by Ben Stokes' bouncers but continued and forged a crucial partnership with centurion KL Rahul to take India in an respectable position. However, he was unfortunately run out for 74.

Records by Rishabh Pant in IND vs ENG 3rd Test Pant's half-century was his eighth fifty-plus score in 22 innings in England, same as former India captain MS Dhoni - most by a designated visiting wicketkeeper on English soil.

During his innings, pant smashed two sixes to take his tally to 35 in England in the longest format of the game. In the process, Pant surpassed legendary Sir Viv Richards (34). In fact, he reached his fifty with a six off Stokes.

With Rahul, Pant added 141 runs for the fourth wicket. This was Pant-Rahul's third century partnership in four innings in England - the most by an Indian pair. The previous hundred stands for Pant-Rahul were 204 ( at The Oval in 2018) and 195 (in Leeds in 2025).