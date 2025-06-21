Rishabh Pant completes hundred with one-handed six, surpasses MS Dhoni in elite list during IND vs ENG 1st Test

Rishabh Pant carried on his late Indian Premier League (IPL) form into England with his seventh hundred in the longest format of the game on Saturday against England in Leeds. It was Pant's third hundred against England and second on English soil.

Advertisement

Started on an overnight score of 65, Pant continued from where he left on Day 1. Having nineties with a four and a six off Shoaib Bashir in the 96th over, the Indian southpaw went all out against the English spinner on the first ball of the 100th over to reach his three figures.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill may face ICC punishment for breach of dress code

Dancing down the track against a flighted delivery off Bashir, Pant swung his bat through the line and cleared mid-wicket boundary to bring up his ton. It was followed by his signature somersault celebration before being greeted by his captain Shubman Gill at the other end.

Advertisement

This was Pant's second consecutive hundred, after scoring an unbeaten 118 for Lucknow Super Giants in the final match of IPL 2025. This is also the third instance, Pant has reached a Test century with a six. Incidentally, all three came against English spinners - Bashir, Joe Root and Adil Rashid. Rohit Sharma did the same thrice with only Sachin Tendulkar doing it more than anyone else - six times.

Also Read | Watch: Rishabh Pant gets special KL Rahul welcome at Headingly stairs

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni With this hundred, Pant went past the likes of MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha for most Test centuries by designated Indian wicketkeepers. While Pant now has seven to his tally, Dhoni had managed six while Saha scored three during their playing days.

Advertisement

Hundreds by 3 Indians in same Test innings This is also the fourth time three Indian batters have scored hundreds in the same Test innings. The first time such feat was achieved was in 1986 when Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath, all smashed tons against Australia.