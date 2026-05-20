Rishabh Pant’s blunt reaction after RR loss goes viral: ‘We’re a f***ing good team’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant cut a frustrated figure, so much so that he ended up using expletives after his team's loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2026 match on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants, who were already eliminated, suffered a seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals, leaving them reeling in 10th place with just eight points from 13 matches.

The team has not made the IPL playoffs since 2023. On Tuesday, LSG failed to defend a total of 220/5 as RR chased down the total in 19.1 overs.

What Rishabh Pant said after the match “We are proud as a team regardless of what our situation is right now. The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn't gone our way, and everyone knows that, but that doesn't take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team,” the Delhi cricketer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rishabh Pant felt his team were at least 10 runs short and admitted they did not capitalise in the final over. Jofra Archer bowled an excellent final over, whereas Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni were all dismissed.

While Pant and Marsh were run out, Badoni was cleaned up by Archer after missing out on the scoop shot.

“I think there are a few ways to look at it. In the middle overs and then in the last over, the way Archer bowled, I think it was really good. But we could have actually scored five or ten runs more on this kind of wicket when you get that kind of start, and we just couldn't capitalise in the last over,” the 28-year-old said.

Pant also discussed the importance of keeping things simple in high-pressure chases and that there is bound to be less margin of error for bowlers.

“It's definitely a difficult one for sure because you always want to back your bowlers, but sometimes it's hard.

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"On a wicket like this, there is less margin for the bowlers, and having too many suggestions doesn't work out. Sometimes you have to keep a simple plan, keep focusing on one ball at a time, and just try to execute the plan,” he stated.

“Experience is something you're always going to miss, regardless of whether things go good or bad, because experience can't be earned overnight. It takes years for people to gain that experience, and definitely in pressure situations, that is one thing which keeps you ahead for sure,” explained Pant.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was only introduced into the attack in the final over of the Royals' chase, which was done and dusted in the first ball of the final over.

Rishabh Pant defends late call of Shahbaz Ahmed Rishabh Pant defended the call of introducing Shahbaz only towards the end of the match.

“Definitely because of the left-handers. They had been batting for a brief period of time and exposing a left-arm spinner; we didn't want that, especially because Rathi was there in the side, so why take a chance on Shahbaz when Rathi is there in the side?," Pant stated.

Rajasthan Royals, who were led by Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday, are currently in fourth place in the IPL 2026 standings with 14 points from 13 matches, and have kept their playoff hopes alive.