Rishabh Pant enjoys Colombo rain during IND vs SL 2nd Test; fans say ‘bukhar ho jayega’; Watch India star's epic reply

Rishabh Pant did not keep wickets on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka after injuring his shoulder while training. The Indian wicketkeeper was hit on the wrist by a rising delivery from Lahiru Kumara on the opening day of the Test match and was retired hurt. He returned to bat on Day 2 and contributed with 63 runs.

However, much to the surprise, Pant didn't take the field on Day 3 during India's fielding. He sat in the dressing room with a strapped hand, as Pant had copped a blow on his shoulder while batting on the second day. Dhruv Jurel donned the big gloves.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed that Pant is “badly bruised” which is affecting his movement. “Rishabh, obviously, got hit on the shoulder. I think that was discussed last night, as he is quite badly bruised,” the South African told reporters on Tuesday in Colombo.

"I think he was just a little bit restricted in his movement this morning when he tried to warm up," added Morkel in the post-day press conference. "I think we will keep on monitoring him now overnight and, hopefully, he will be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it is important to have him there, his reading of the game is exceptional," he added.

Rishabh Pant's hilarious conversation goes viral However, despite the injury, Pant was seen enjoying in the rain that interrupted the third day's play quite a few times. As Pant enjoyed his time in the rain, a hilarious conversation of him with a fan went viral.

“Rishabh bhai... Bukhar ho jayega. Idhar ka pani alag hai (Brother Rishabh, you will get fever. The water here is different),” the fan was heard saying to Pant, the video of which went viral. In reply, Pant said, “Bukhaar Karva ke hi jana tum... Nahi hoga to bhi karva dena (Make sure I get fever before you go... even if I don't get one, get one induced).”

Also Read | Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka batter proves to be thorn in the neck for India

India in driver's seat in Colombo As far as the match is concerned, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and spinner Manav Suthar took three wickets each to put India in control, as Sri Lanka ended the day at 265/8 at stumps on Day 3.

With India posting a formidable 503/9 decl. while batting first, Sri Lanka must at least score another 39 runs with only two first innings wickets standing to avoid a follow-on.

Also Read | What made ICC punish Prabath Jayasuriya during IND vs SL 2nd Test?