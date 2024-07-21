Rishabh Pant falls out of favour with Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni’s CSK to offer new role: Report

Rishabh Pant sought by Chennai Super Kings as Dhoni's replacement. Delhi Capitals unsure about retaining Pant. Ganguly supports Pant as skipper for DC.

Updated21 Jul 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Who won yesterday IPL match? Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant celebrates after wining against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match between in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo)
With BCCI set to announce rules for IPL 2025 Mega auction soon, IPL teams are reportedly already looking for options for players who could be a part of their plans in the next 5 years or so. A new report suggests Chennai Super Kings, who got a new captain last year, are looking to vie for Rishabh Pant to take part as MS Dhoni's replacement.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Delhi Capitals aren't exactly happy with Rishabh Pant's performance with the franchise and are currently contemplating on whether to retain for the next season or not. Meanwhile, the report also states that Delhi Capitals may also look to trade Pant instead.

However, former Indian captain and Delhi Capitals' director of cricket Sourav Ganguly is in favour of continuing with Rishabh Pant as the skipper of the franchise.

The report also states that if Delhi Capitals indeed decide to let go of Pant, Chennai Super Kings may decide to pick the Indian wicketkeepr. Notably, there have been question marks over Dhoni's future in the IPL while the veteran wicket keeper did play an important role in CSK's success at this year's IPL, his participation during later seasons isn't confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has already handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad and the report doesn't shed any light on what will happen to Gaikwad if CSK decide to bring in Rishabh Pant.

In other Delhi Capitals news, the franchise has decided to part ways with Ricky Pointing as coach after a long tenure. Meanwhile, Ganguly has stated in an interview that he would like to be the next DC, but his appointment doesn't seem to be in the cards at the moment.

According to a report in News 18, DC are not looking for a stop-gap coach but someone in the same vein as Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to a third IPL triumph this year before taking up the national assignment.

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 08:36 AM IST
