Rishabh Pant finger injury: How bad is India vice-captain's condition? Will wicketkeeper-batter able to bat at Lord's?

Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger and is receiving treatment under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Dhruv Jurel is keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence in the third Test against England.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Jul 2025, 09:39 PM IST
India's vice captain Rishabh Pant walks towards the pavilion after an injury in his hand on the first day of the third Test against England.
India's vice captain Rishabh Pant walks towards the pavilion after an injury in his hand on the first day of the third Test against England.(PTI)

The Indian team were dealt with a major blow when Rishabh Pant had to leave the field on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday. The Indian wicket-keeper batter suffered a major injury on the fingers of his left hand while attempting to stop a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah in the 34th over.

Pant visibly appeared to be in considerable pain and received treatment on the field for about five minutes before walking out in the next over. Although the extent of his injury wasn't known at that point, but it looked like the ball struck Pant on his fingertips. Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps.

Hours later, the BCCI posted an update on Pant, stating he is under observation. “TeamIndia vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence,” said BCCI in a statement.

What will happen if Rishabh Pant can't bat?

Pant's injury comes in as a huge blow for the Indian team as far as the batting is concerned. The southpaw has already scored a hundred in the series, and if he is not able to bat at Lord's, India will be a batter less as Jurel can't bat according to the rules.

In cricket, only concussion substitutes and COVID-19 replacements are allowed to bat or bowl in place of another player. Standard substitutes are allowed to field only.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 updates

Meanwhile, England are pretty well-placed at 196/4 in 63 overs after opting to bat first. Joe Root is batting on 70 while Ollie Pope scored 44, Captain Ben Stokes is accompanying Root at 16. For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy took two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja got one each. The series is locked at 1-1.

 

