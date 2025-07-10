Rishabh Pant finger injury: How bad is India vice-captain's condition? Will wicketkeeper-batter able to bat at Lord's?

The Indian team were dealt with a major blow when Rishabh Pant had to leave the field on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England at Lord's on Thursday. The Indian wicket-keeper batter suffered a major injury on the fingers of his left hand while attempting to stop a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah in the 34th over.

Pant visibly appeared to be in considerable pain and received treatment on the field for about five minutes before walking out in the next over. Although the extent of his injury wasn't known at that point, but it looked like the ball struck Pant on his fingertips. Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps.

Hours later, the BCCI posted an update on Pant, stating he is under observation. “TeamIndia vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh's absence,” said BCCI in a statement.

What will happen if Rishabh Pant can't bat? Pant's injury comes in as a huge blow for the Indian team as far as the batting is concerned. The southpaw has already scored a hundred in the series, and if he is not able to bat at Lord's, India will be a batter less as Jurel can't bat according to the rules.

In cricket, only concussion substitutes and COVID-19 replacements are allowed to bat or bowl in place of another player. Standard substitutes are allowed to field only.