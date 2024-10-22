Rishabh Pant fit to play India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune, shows he’ll fall and ‘rise stronger every time’

Rishabh Pant expressed gratitude to Bengaluru fans and optimism for India's upcoming matches against New Zealand. Declared fit for the Pune Test, he scored 99 runs in the first Test, despite injury, where India lost by 8 wickets.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Oct 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Rishabh Pant fit to play India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune, shows he’ll fall and ‘rise stronger every time’ (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Rishabh Pant fit to play India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune, shows he’ll fall and ‘rise stronger every time’ (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Rishabh Pant, who injured his knee during the second day of the first Test in Bengaluru, has been declared fit to play in the upcoming Pune Test, as per The Indian Express. According to the publication, Pant was in pain while batting during India’s second innings even after receiving injections. However, he has now recovered and is ready for the second cricket match, which starts on October 24.

The publication earlier reported that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had left the decision to captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir to take a call on Pant’s inclusion.

The injury occurred when Pant took a hit on the knee, which had been previously operated on following his car accident in December 2022. After the incident, he immediately left the field, and Dhruv Jurel took over the wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match.

Despite the discomfort, Pant returned to bat in India’s second innings and managed to score 99 runs off 105 balls. However, he was visibly struggling at times, even hobbling between the wickets.

Captain Rohit Sharma explained that the team management had taken extra precautions regarding Pant’s knee, given his previous surgery after the serious car accident that had kept him out of action for almost 18 months.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test

India lost the first Test by 8 wickets to New Zealand. After the match, Pant reflected on the challenge ahead, saying the game would push the team to its limits.

His impressive 99-run knock, with a strike rate of 94.29, was a highlight of India’s second innings although he narrowly missed a century when he was dismissed by William O'Rourke in the 89th over.

Pant also thanked the Bengaluru crowd for their support during the match. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that India, led by Rohit Sharma, would bounce back in the remaining two matches against New Zealand. He added that cricket tests one's limits but also helps players rise stronger after each challenge.

“This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you up and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time. Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support and cheers. We will be back stronger,” he wrote.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRishabh Pant fit to play India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune, shows he’ll fall and ‘rise stronger every time’

