Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday announced to contribute 10 percent of all his commercial earnings towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation moving forward.

Through this endeavour, the 27-year-old envisions playing a strategic role in furthering cricketing and non-cricketing causes.

Taking to X, the young Indian wicket-keeper batter shared a video and wrote, “Everything I am, everything I have is because of cricket and all that I have learnt from life. I am grateful to be in the position that I am and off late, I have thought through deeply about giving back to the sport and the society in large. Going forward, I am dedicating 10% of all my commercial earnings towards the Rishabh Pant Foundation.”

In the note pasted inside the post, Pant wrote, "God and life has been incredibly kind to me, blessing me with the opportunity to live my dream - playing cricket for my country. I am deeply grateful for the love, support and encouragement I have reveived along the way and i receognize how fortunate I am to do what I love."

“I believe the time is right for me to reciprocate the love with an initiative off-the-pitch too - the Rishabh Pant Foundation (RPF), having a simple goal at the core - supporting those in need and spreading smiles along the way. Life has taught me resilience, hope and the power of a smile and I want to share that hope with others.”

"The vision and purpose of this foundation is to spread happiness, hope and to make a meaningful difference, spreading smiles along the way. Really excited to share more details in the next few months. Stay tuned," Pant concluded.

Pant's upcoming matches: Being an integrated part of Team India, especially for Test matches, Pant made his presence felt and recorded centuries in Australia, England, and South Africa.

Debuted in 2017, Pant played for the country in 150 international matches across ODIs, T20Is, and Tests. He was also part of Indian cricket team that brought home the T20 World Cup in 2024.