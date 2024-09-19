In the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai, a tense moment arose between Litton Das and Rishabh Pant after a run deflection. India struggled early, losing key wickets, but Pant and Jaiswal formed a crucial partnership to stabilize the innings.

During the India vs Bangladesh first Test match in Chennai, Litton Das and Rishabh Pant had a tense moment. India were struggling at 34/3, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Viral Kohli back in the pavilion. Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were trying to build a partnership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 16th over, Taskin Ahmed bowled a full delivery, which Jaiswal hit towards mid-on. While attempting a single, the ball deflected off Pant’s leg, allowing him to complete the run.

Litton Das was unhappy with this and exchanged words with Pant, expressing his frustration. The incident drew attention on social media, with many discussing it on Twitter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto decided to bowl first after winning the toss on a dry pitch in Chennai. The decision paid off when Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the 6th over. India's troubles deepened as Shubman Gill got out without scoring, leaving the team struggling at 28/2.

Virat Kohli then came in with hopes of stabilising the innings, but Hasan Mahmud soon dismissed him for a low score. Pant and Jaiswal were left responsible for rebuilding the innings.

By the time it was lunch, India managed to recover. Pant scored 33 off 44 balls and Jaiswal 37 off 62 balls. They formed a 50-run partnership while looking at ease in the middle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Bangladesh so far Conditions in Chennai were challenging, with bounce and swing surprising the hosts. The Bangladesh bowlers dominated the early cricket session in Chennai, with Hasan Mahmud taking three key wickets. India struggled against the movement on a tricky pitch, but Jaiswal and Pant stabilised the innings with an unbeaten 54-run partnership.

Rishabh Pant was eventually out for 39 as Hasan Mahmud took another wicket, his 4th of the innings. Jaiswal is unbeaten at 50, with KL Rahul batting with him. India are 132/4 after 35 overs.