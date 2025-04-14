Rishabh Pant gets Mayank Yadav boost ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash, LSG pacer set to make IPL comeback after NCA nod

Rishabh Pant got a massive boost as pace sensation Mayank Yadav is set to make a return for Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2025 after getting a clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Delhi pacer, who has been under rehabilitation at the NCA since October last year, due to a lumbar stress injury.

The 22-year-old was earlier scheduled to recover by the second week of April but it was further delayed after LSG coach Justin Langer informed that the pacer injured his toe by accidentally kicking his bed. According to My Khel, Mayank Yadav is likely to play against Rajasthan Royals on April 19 in Jaipur.

"He is fighting fit and should be raring to go now," a source was quoted as saying to the website. The return of Mayank Yadav will bolster the LSG pace attack. The franchise lost Mohsin Khan at the start of the season due to injury. Shardul Thakur was named as replacement.

The likes of Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also joined late.

LSG's run in IPL 2025 However, despite the lack of resources in their pace attack, LSG have performed well in IPL 2025, winning four out of their six games so far. They started with a loss to Delhi Capitals before winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG lost to Punjab Kings for their second defeat in the tournament before registering victories over Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders in their next three assignments.

What's next for Lucknow Super Giants? Currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table, LSG will next face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium. A win over the five-time champions will put them at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points.

