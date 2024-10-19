Rishabh Pant gets out at 99: Social media bleeds, ’Most heartbreaking...’

India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant gets out at 99 runs in the match played at Bengaluru today. Pant again missed out on a century, whereas Sarfaraz Khan got out at 150.

This Test match is the seventh time when Pant got out in the 90s.

Both Pant and Sarfaraz scored 177 runs in the partnership.

Several social media users have expressed their frustration on X.

"Rishabh Pant asking the gods why they haven't helped him completing his hundred, this 99 hurt.

7 nineties with a terrific 89 notout oh god!" wrote one of the user.

“Rishabh Pant getting out on 99 but never changing his attitude,” added another.

Another user said, "He misses the century at 99, but be it overseas test or home test, you'll always find Rishabh pant there to take India from struggling position to win.

The way he is dominating, he is just showing how small MS Dhoni was in test cricket,"

"Day 3 - Couldn't keep the wickets as the ball hit on the knee.

Day 4 - Scored 99 runs.

RISHABH PANT - THE FIGHTER," wrote another X user.

"159* at Sydney

146 at Edgbaston

114 at Oval

109 at Chepauk

101 at Ahmedabad

100* at Newlands

89* at Gabba

93 at Mirpur

97 at Sydney

96 at Chinaswamy

92 at Rajkot

92 at Hyderabad

91 at Chepauk

99 at Chinnaswamy

RISHABH PANT IS BOX-OFFICE," a user said while describing Pant's performance in various matches.

"Indian wicketkeepers to dismiss on 99 in Tests:

MS Dhoni Vs England in 2012.

Rishabh Pant Vs New Zealand in 2024.Well Played Pant," added another user.

"Sad movement for India

Rishabh pant out on 99

A good innings delivered by pant

Proud of you blue army soldiers

#INDvNZ #99 #Rishabpant #Cricket,"

"Absolutely brilliant 99 by Rishabh Pant! Filled with entertainment.

Hard luck on missing the century mark. Nonetheless, an excellent knock

Take a bow," added another user.