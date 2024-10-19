Rishabh Pant gets out at 99: Social media bleeds, ’Most heartbreaking...’

India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant gets out at 99 runs in the match played at Bengaluru today. Pant again missed out on a century, whereas Sarfaraz Khan got out at 150.
This Test match is the seventh time when Pant got out in the 90s.
Both Pant and Sarfaraz scored 177 runs in the partnership.
Several social media users have expressed their frustration on X.
"Rishabh Pant asking the gods why they haven't helped him completing his hundred, this 99 hurt.
7 nineties with a terrific 89 notout oh god!" wrote one of the user.
“Rishabh Pant getting out on 99 but never changing his attitude,” added another.
Another user said, "He misses the century at 99, but be it overseas test or home test, you'll always find Rishabh pant there to take India from struggling position to win.
The way he is dominating, he is just showing how small MS Dhoni was in test cricket,"
"Day 3 - Couldn't keep the wickets as the ball hit on the knee.
Day 4 - Scored 99 runs.
RISHABH PANT - THE FIGHTER," wrote another X user.
"159* at Sydney
146 at Edgbaston
114 at Oval
109 at Chepauk
101 at Ahmedabad
100* at Newlands
89* at Gabba
93 at Mirpur
97 at Sydney
96 at Chinaswamy
92 at Rajkot
92 at Hyderabad
91 at Chepauk
99 at Chinnaswamy
RISHABH PANT IS BOX-OFFICE," a user said while describing Pant's performance in various matches.
"Indian wicketkeepers to dismiss on 99 in Tests:
MS Dhoni Vs England in 2012.
Rishabh Pant Vs New Zealand in 2024.Well Played Pant," added another user.
"Sad movement for India
Rishabh pant out on 99
A good innings delivered by pant
Proud of you blue army soldiers
#INDvNZ #99 #Rishabpant #Cricket,"
"Absolutely brilliant 99 by Rishabh Pant! Filled with entertainment.
Hard luck on missing the century mark. Nonetheless, an excellent knock
Take a bow," added another user.
On Day 4, India took the lead by 106 runs in the first Test of the three-Test series at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 19 October. India is all out at 462 runs. New Zealand needs 107 runs to win.
