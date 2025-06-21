Rishabh Pant gets special KL Rahul welcome at Headingly stairs after Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test - Watch viral video

Rishabh Pant got a special welcome from teammate KL Rahul after the wicketkeeper batter played a solid knock to steer the Indian team to a commanding finish on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingly in Leeds on Friday.

While most batters would play calculated shots on the final few overs of the day, in an attempt to not lose any wicket, Pant showed no nerves to dance down the track and dispatched a length delivery off Chris Woakes to send it over deep square leg for a six.