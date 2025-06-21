Rishabh Pant gets special KL Rahul welcome at Headingly stairs after Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test - Watch viral video

Rishabh Pant got a special welcome from teammate KL Rahul after the wicketkeeper batter played a solid knock to steer the Indian team to a commanding finish on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingly in Leeds on Friday.

Advertisement

While most batters would play calculated shots on the final few overs of the day, in an attempt to not lose any wicket, Pant showed no nerves to dance down the track and dispatched a length delivery off Chris Woakes to send it over deep square leg for a six.

That prompted Rahul to greet Pant with folded hands and bow down at the staircase as the left-hander returned to the dressing room after a tiring day at work. Pant remained unbeaten on 65 at the end of Day 1. He was accompanied by his captain Shubman Gill, who remained not out at 127 as India finished on 359/3 in 85 overs.