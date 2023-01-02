"He (Pant) said the car swerved across the road while trying to avoid a pothole or something black," Dhami told reporters after meeting the cricketer at the hospital. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director, Shyam Sharma, who met Pant on Saturday, had also said quoting the batter that the accident occurred when he was trying to negotiate a pothole in the early hours of Friday. The massive accident had occurred at around 5.30 am on Friday when Pant's luxury car hit a road divider near Roorkee in Haridwar district and burst into flames causing multiple injuries to the cricketer who had a miraculous escape.

