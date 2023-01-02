Rishabh Pant health update: Shifted from ICU to private suite over infection scare3 min read . 02:14 PM IST
- Rishabh Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened
India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant "is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection", revealed Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma on Monday.
"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Sharma to ANI.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old's treatment, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.
Rishabh Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.
Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.
"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.
Shyam Sharma on Saturday arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Pant. Sharma said: "He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)."
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is stable and his condition is improving, sources at the hospital said.
"He (Pant) said the car swerved across the road while trying to avoid a pothole or something black," Dhami told reporters after meeting the cricketer at the hospital. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director, Shyam Sharma, who met Pant on Saturday, had also said quoting the batter that the accident occurred when he was trying to negotiate a pothole in the early hours of Friday. The massive accident had occurred at around 5.30 am on Friday when Pant's luxury car hit a road divider near Roorkee in Haridwar district and burst into flames causing multiple injuries to the cricketer who had a miraculous escape.
The chief minister was at the hospital for nearly an hour taking an update on Pant's condition from his mother, sister and doctors. He assured them that the state government will give all help for the treatment of the cricketer. Earlier in the day, Dhami announced that the Haryana Roadways driver and conductor who rushed to the cricketer's rescue immediately after the accident and helped save his life will be honoured on the occasion of Republic Day.
*With inputs from agencies
