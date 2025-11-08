Rishabh Pant hit on body thrice by Tshepo Moreki in IND A vs SA A Test, gives injury scare before South Africa series

Rishabh Pant survived an injury scare after being hit on the body thrice by South Africa A pacer Tshepo Moreki thrice on day three of the their second unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The India wicketkeeper-batter, who is returning from a toe injury, eventually had to walk out retired hurt.

Coming onto bat after the dismissal of KL Rahul in the 27th over, the southpaw started on a punishing mode with two boundaries and a six off Okuhle Cele, the India A skipper struggled to get going against a series of short-pitched deliveries. He was first hit on the helmet when Pant tried a reverse pick-up shot off Moreki.

The 28-year-old immediately fell on the ground, forcing a mandatory concussion check. He was cleared to bat on before being hit on the right elbow by another rising delivery from the tall South African pacer. He eventually decided to retire hurt after another delivery hit his midsection, leaving him grimacing in pain.

The physios treated Pant on all three occasions. He was batting on 17 off 22 balls when he walked back. Despite being hit thrice, Pant wanted to continue, but India A head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar insisted his skipper to walk off the field in a precautionary measure.

Pant has been out of cricket for close to three to four months after being suffering a toe fracture in the fourth Test in Manchester against England in July earlier this year. Due to the injury, Pant missed Asia Cup 2025, Test series at home against West Indies and also the white-ball tour of Australia, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.

Rishabh Pant returns to score 65 The wicketkeeper has been included in the Indian squad for the two Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Following the injury scare, Pant returned to bat to score 65 as India A set a target of 400-plus runs for South Africa A in the second innings with just a day to spare.