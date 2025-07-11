Rishabh Pant injury: BCCI shares massive update on Indian wicketkeeper on Day 2 of ENG vs IND third Test; check details

Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets for India on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against England as Rishabh Pant is yet to recover from the finger injury that he wicketkeeper suffered on the opening day at the Lord's. Pant, injured his finger on his left hand while attempting to stop a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah.

Pant looked in immense pain and was immediately attended by the BCCI medical team. He did try to keep wickets post that, but couldn't continue and had to leave the field in the next over. On Friday, the BCCI provided a massive update, stating the player is still recovering.

“Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2,” the BCCI said in a statement. earlier, BCCI confirmed, Pant got hit on his left index finger.

While the absence of Pant behind the wickets can be taken care off by Jurel, the Indian team will be a batter short of the southpaw isn't able to bat. Before the start of second day's play, Pant tried to play a couple of balls on the sidelines but didn't look comfortable at all.

The absence of Pant will be a huge blow to the Indian team as the vice-captain has been one of the few players to be in form. The 27-year-old smashed twin centuries in a losing cause during the first Test in Leeds and 25 and 65 at Edgbaston, which India won by 336 runs.