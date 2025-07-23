Subscribe

Rishabh Pant injury: India wicketkeeper unable to stand, writhes in pain, leaves field in golf cart after hit on foot

Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery as the India wicketkeeper tried to reverse sweep the England seamer on Day 1 of the fourth Test. Pant retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jul 2025, 10:22 PM IST
India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he is stretchered off after being hit on the foot by a ball bowled by England's Chris Woakes in the fourth Test.
India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he is stretchered off after being hit on the foot by a ball bowled by England's Chris Woakes in the fourth Test.(Reuters)

Injury doesn't seem to be leaving Rishabh Pant after the India wicketkeeper was hit flush on his right foot on the opening day of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who had injured his left index finger in the third Test at Lord's, was unable to stand before being carried out in a golf cart retired hurt.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 68th over. Trying to reverse sweep England seamer Chris Woakes, Pant missed the line of the all and it landed directly on his boot. The India wicketkeeper immediately went down on the ground with the physios running in.

Television visuals showed Pant laid on the ground writhing in pain. he tried to stand on his injured foot but couldn't as a golf cart had to brought in to take the visiting wicketkeeper out of the ground. He retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls.

However, the extent of Pant's injury is yet to be known, thus giving the Indian management another headache. In case Pant doesn't get fit in time, Dhruv Jurel may keep wickets in the absence of Pant, similar to the previous Test match at Lord's.

Earlier in the third Test, Pant's finger injury prevented him from keeping wickets in the entire game with Jurel filling in behind the stumps. India captain Shubman Gill has rushed to the medical centre to check on Pant, according to a RevSportz report.

Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan revive India

Coming in after the fall of India captain Shubman Gill, Pant and Sudharsan put together 72 runs for the fourth wicket off 112 balls. Playing just his second Test, Sudharsan notched up his maiden Test fifty to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Earlier, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on 94 runs for the first wicket. While Jaiswal was dismissed by Liam Dawson for 58, Rahul was beaten by a Woakes delivery. Gill fell for 12, trapped by Ben opposition captain Stokes with India's score reading 140/3.

 

 
