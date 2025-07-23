Rishabh Pant injury: India wicketkeeper unable to stand, writhes in pain, leaves field in golf cart after hit on foot

Injury doesn't seem to be leaving Rishabh Pant after the India wicketkeeper was hit flush on his right foot on the opening day of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who had injured his left index finger in the third Test at Lord's, was unable to stand before being carried out in a golf cart retired hurt.

Advertisement

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 68th over. Trying to reverse sweep England seamer Chris Woakes, Pant missed the line of the all and it landed directly on his boot. The India wicketkeeper immediately went down on the ground with the physios running in.

Television visuals showed Pant laid on the ground writhing in pain. he tried to stand on his injured foot but couldn't as a golf cart had to brought in to take the visiting wicketkeeper out of the ground. He retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls.

However, the extent of Pant's injury is yet to be known, thus giving the Indian management another headache. In case Pant doesn't get fit in time, Dhruv Jurel may keep wickets in the absence of Pant, similar to the previous Test match at Lord's.

Advertisement

Earlier in the third Test, Pant's finger injury prevented him from keeping wickets in the entire game with Jurel filling in behind the stumps. India captain Shubman Gill has rushed to the medical centre to check on Pant, according to a RevSportz report.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan revive India Coming in after the fall of India captain Shubman Gill, Pant and Sudharsan put together 72 runs for the fourth wicket off 112 balls. Playing just his second Test, Sudharsan notched up his maiden Test fifty to keep the scoreboard ticking.