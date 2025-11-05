Rishabh Pant is back: BCCI announces Team India squad for Test series against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Team India (Men) squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. The most prominent update is that Rishabh Pant is back. He has been out of the India squad after a toe fracture during a Test match against England.

Rishabh Pant fractured the fifth metatarsal of his right foot after being hit by a delivery from Chris Woakes during the final session of Day 1 in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The injury caused heavy swelling and bleeding, forcing him to retire hurt.

Despite the fracture, he courageously returned on Day 2 with his foot strapped and scored a fighting half-century. Doctors advised six weeks of rest, ruling him out of the England tour.

Pant completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). Now fully fit, he has made his comeback as India A captain against South Africa A. He scored 17 runs in his return match.

India (Men) Test squad Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

