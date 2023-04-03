Delhi Capitals are facing several challenges in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team's performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was very average and the gaps due to the absence of skipper Rishabh Pant were visible. Pant is currently recovering from the injuries of a car accident and David Warner is commanding Delhi Capitals in his absence. The fans of Delhi will surely expect a better performance from the team on Tuesday, as Pant is also likely to be present to watch the match.

"There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such injury," said Rajan Manchanda, Joint Secretary, DDCA

Delhi Capitals will be taking on the defending champions Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, who has displayed some amazing cricket during their first match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is surely going to be exciting and the presence of Rishabh Pant will fill the Delhi Capitals dugout with more optimism.

During the intervening night of 30 and 31 December, Rishabh Pant's car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The player suffered serious injuries and according to BCCI, tore all three of his knee's key ligaments. He was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai and went through multiple surgeries.

Delhi Capitals decided to hang their skipper's jersey No. 17 on the roof of the dug-out as a gesture that he is "always with the team in spirit," during its opening match against LSG. However, the gesture was not appreciated by the BCCI which called it "a bit over the top" and was at one level "uncalled for".

"It seemed a bit over the top. Such a gesture is reserved in case of ultimate tragedy or retirement. In this case, it was neither. Rishabh is well and truly on his way to recovery faster than he expected. So while it was done with a noble intention, it is learned that BCCI has politely told the franchise to avoid such gesture in future," the IPL source said.