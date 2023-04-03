Rishabh Pant likely to be present during DC vs GT match 'despite such injury'

Delhi Capitals are facing several challenges in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team's performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was very average and the gaps due to the absence of skipper Rishabh Pant were visible. Pant is currently recovering from the injuries of a car accident and David Warner is commanding Delhi Capitals in his absence. The fans of Delhi will surely expect a better performance from the team on Tuesday, as Pant is also likely to be present to watch the match.

