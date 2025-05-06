‘Rishabh Pant not his normal self, missing the spark’: Former greats spot concerning trend with LSG skipper

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant hasn't been able to live up to his potential this IPL season, scoring just 128 runs with just one half-century in the 11 matches played so far, making it his worst season since he started playing in the cash-rich league in 2016. Even more worrying is the lack of Pant's trademark carefree attitude on the field, always laughing and chatting behind the stumps. This season, Pant has taken on a serious avatar that has raised alarm bells for former cricketing greats Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Pollock.

Former cricketers spot concerning trend about Rishabh Pant: In Cricbuzz's post-match show, former Aussie wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist said that Pant isn't being jovial and relaxed on the field, and it seems like the pressure of captaincy is getting to him.

"Watching him, you always feel that he enjoys his cricket. We haven't seen that this time around. Haven't seen him smiling, laughing, being jovial, being relaxed. Maybe it is the responsibility of the captaincy, coming into a new franchise with that highest price tag over his head," Gilchrist said on the show.

“I don't see him being his true personality. People may say 'well, hang on mate.' His batting has been too carefree. I think there is a happy balance in his stroke-play and stroke selection. Don't see the spark in him.” the former cricketer added

Gilchrist futher noted that Pant's personality isn't coming through this IPL season, saying, "Just don't see that spark in him. I am just making this observation 10 or 11 games in. He's one of the most enjoyable and entertaining cricketers to watch when his natural colour is coming through. He is a certain personality; he has a vibrant body language. Something is missing there, something is missing."