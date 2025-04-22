Rishabh Pant nursing right-hand wrist injury in IPL 2025? Viral photo during LSG vs DC clash in Lucknow raises concerns

Rishabh Pant seems to be nursing an injury on his right hand after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was caught with his taped against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Coming at the coin toss with his taped wright on the right hand, it didn't raise much concerns, but speculations started when the southpaw didn't come out to bat in the middle-order.

Pant finally came out to bat in the final over of LSG innings after the dismissal of Ayush Badoni. He was clean bowled for a duck Mukesh Kumar. This was also first time in his last 113 innings that Pant came out to bat at No.7 or lower in IPL. Previously, he did the same twice in 2016, his debut season in IPL.

Although Pant looked okay during their two-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, it seems like he injured his right wrist during training. Despite Pant assuring “Hand is okay” at the coin toss, his decision to come to bat late tells a different story.

Being a left-handed batter, the right hand is where the most pressure comes while playing a ball, and it seems like Pant doesn't want to take any risk considering the longevity of the tournament.

However, Pant keeping wickets for LSG in the second innings.