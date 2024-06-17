Rishabh Pant on KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka controversy during IPL 2024: ‘When you lose a match’
IPL 2024: The IPL 2024 season concluded with exciting matches and moments, including a public outburst video involving KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has concluded, leaving behind unforgettable memories. From thrilling matches and historic records to criticism, the season witnessed a range of moments. One such was KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka's public outburst video after the team lost a match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets. Now, Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who is currently showing his impressive game in the T20 World 2024 season has shared his thoughts on the controversial outburst.