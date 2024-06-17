The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has concluded, leaving behind unforgettable memories. From thrilling matches and historic records to criticism, the season witnessed a range of moments. One such was KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka's public outburst video after the team lost a match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets. Now, Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who is currently showing his impressive game in the T20 World 2024 season has shared his thoughts on the controversial outburst. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Rishabh Pant showed his class…': Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Rohit Sharma's ‘brilliant’ move during T20 World Cup 2024 The Indian wicketkeeper during his interaction with Rajat Sharma's show Aap ki Adalat' on India TV said, “I actually didn't understand what happened in that situation. It seemed so by looking at it, and although I'm not sure what happened, there was something there. When you lose a match, there are obviously a lot of conversations. But the way it was portrayed, I'm not sure."

He added, “I didn't see the video in real-time; otherwise, I would have given you an answer. I get scolded every day, but I'm also stubborn." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: WATCH | Rishabh Pant reacts to ‘Tel lagao Dabur ka wicket girao Babar ka’ chants during IND vs PAK World Cup matches What happened on May 8 Goenka came in the eye of the storm after his animated chat with LSG skipper KL Rahul was perceived as a public dressing down of the captain after SRH defeated LSG by 10 wickets. The incident invited sharp reactions not only from netizens but also from other cricketers including Virendra Sehwag, Brett Lee. A week after the incident, a news picture was shared on social media Goenka and Rahul were seen sharing a warm hug after the owner hosted a special dinner for the team in Delhi.

Also Read: Netizens have a special message for LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka; say, 'learn from SRK' During that time, reports also surfaced about Rahul leaving LSG next season. As per the TOI report, LSG coach Justin Langer cleared the air and said that the conversation might have looked “aggressive, but it was quite tame".

“Our plan for the game didn’t go perfectly. In fact, it was a disaster. After the game, Mr Goenka came onto the field and asked KL, ‘What happened? Our plan that we talked about hasn’t worked. What do we do now?’ And then we talked through it. The sound was off, no one heard what was said. It might have looked quite aggressive, but it was really quite tame," Langer had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

